Wyoming and North Texas Announce Football Series

LARAMIE– The University of Wyoming and the University of North Texas have agreed to a home-and-home football series. North Texas will host the first game of the series on Sept. 30, 2023. Wyoming will host the return game on Sept. 5, 2026, at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

Wyoming finished second in the Mountain West Conference Mountain Division this season, posting a 7-5 overall record and a 5-3 conference mark. The Cowboys will play Central Michigan in the 2017 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Friday, Dec. 22 in Boise, Idaho.

North Texas won the West Division of Conference USA in 2017 with a 9-4 overall record and a 7-1 conference mark. The Mean Green played Florida Atlantic in the Conference USA Championship Game before losing, 41-17. North Texas will play Troy in the 2017 R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 16.

Wyoming and North Texas have never played one another in the two schools’ football histories.

Below are Wyoming’s future football schedules. All future schedules are tentative and subject to change.

University of Wyoming Future Football Schedules

2018

Aug. 25 at New Mexico State

Sept. 1 WASHINGTON STATE

Sept. 8 at Missouri

Sept. 15 WOFFORD

2019

Aug. 31 MISSOURI

Sept. 7 at Texas State

Sept. 14 IDAHO

Sept. 21 at Tulsa

2020

Sept. 5 WEBER STATE

Sept. 12 at Texas Tech

Sept. 19 UTAH

Sept. 26 at Ball State

2021

Sept. 4 MONTANA STATE

Sept. 11 at Northern Illinois

Sept. 18 BALL STATE

Sept. 25 at Clemson

2022

Sept. 3 TULSA

Sept. 10 NORTHERN COLORADO

Sept. 17 at Illinois

2023

Sept. 2 TEXAS TECH

Sept. 9 PORTLAND STATE

Sept. 23 APPALACHIAN STATE

Sept. 30 at North Texas

2024

Aug. 31 at Arizona State

Sept. 21 NEW MEXICO STATE

2025

Sept. 6 at Utah

2026