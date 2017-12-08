Wyoming and North Texas Announce Football Series

LARAMIE– The University of Wyoming and the University of North Texas have agreed to a home-and-home football series. North Texas will host the first game of the series on Sept. 30, 2023. Wyoming will host the return game on Sept. 5, 2026, at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.
Wyoming finished second in the Mountain West Conference Mountain Division this season, posting a 7-5 overall record and a 5-3 conference mark. The Cowboys will play Central Michigan in the 2017 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Friday, Dec. 22 in Boise, Idaho.
North Texas won the West Division of Conference USA in 2017 with a 9-4 overall record and a 7-1 conference mark. The Mean Green played Florida Atlantic in the Conference USA Championship Game before losing, 41-17. North Texas will play Troy in the 2017 R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 16.
Wyoming and North Texas have never played one another in the two schools’ football histories.
Below are Wyoming’s future football schedules. All future schedules are tentative and subject to change.
University of Wyoming Future Football Schedules
2018
- Aug. 25 at New Mexico State
- Sept. 1 WASHINGTON STATE
- Sept. 8 at Missouri
- Sept. 15 WOFFORD
2019
- Aug. 31 MISSOURI
- Sept. 7 at Texas State
- Sept. 14 IDAHO
- Sept. 21 at Tulsa
2020
- Sept. 5 WEBER STATE
- Sept. 12 at Texas Tech
- Sept. 19 UTAH
- Sept. 26 at Ball State
2021
- Sept. 4 MONTANA STATE
- Sept. 11 at Northern Illinois
- Sept. 18 BALL STATE
- Sept. 25 at Clemson
2022
- Sept. 3 TULSA
- Sept. 10 NORTHERN COLORADO
- Sept. 17 at Illinois
2023
- Sept. 2 TEXAS TECH
- Sept. 9 PORTLAND STATE
- Sept. 23 APPALACHIAN STATE
- Sept. 30 at North Texas
2024
- Aug. 31 at Arizona State
- Sept. 21 NEW MEXICO STATE
2025
- Sept. 6 at Utah
2026
- Sept. 5 NORTH TEXAS
- All future schedules are tentative and subject to change.
- All Wyoming Home games are in CAPS and BOLD.