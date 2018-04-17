Wyoming Organizations Hosting “The Power of Rural” Conference

WYOMING — A team of Wyoming health-related organizations are inviting medical providers from across the state to attend a May conference in Casper focused on healthcare in rural communities.

The conference, titled “The Power of Rural,” will take place May 16-17 at the Ramkota Hotel in Casper.

The Wyoming Primary Care Association, Wyoming Department of Health, Wyoming Association of Diabetes Educators, Wyoming Health Council, Wyoming Health Resources Network, Wyoming Hospital Association, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and Mountain-Pacific Quality Health have collaborated to offer a two-day agenda.

Designed for all levels of healthcare professionals, the event will provide information and resources on meeting the needs of rural and frontier communities through evidence, partnership and quality.

“This conference is a real opportunity to focus the strength of these organizations on the common challenges that rural and frontier health care organizations face,” Jan Cartwright, Wyoming Primary Care Association executive director.

Hannah Herold, WDH Chronic Disease Prevention Program manager, said chronic disease accounts for seven out of every ten deaths in Wyoming. “We are very excited to have these organizations working together to provide education on diseases like diabetes and heart disease,” she said.

The second day of the conference features a Diabetes Boot Camp, hosted by the Wyoming Association of Diabetes Educators, featuring current best practices for preventing, diagnosing and managing type 2 diabetes.

The conference includes additional educational sessions on a variety of topics including opioid abuse, as well as networking opportunities and continuing education credits.

The registration fee is $75 for the full conference or $50 for one day with advanced registration, with an additional charge of $35 to attend the Diabetes Boot Camp. For more information and to register, visit www.wypca.org.