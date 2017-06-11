Wyoming Outlaws Defeat Idaho, Headed to Second Round Playoffs

EVANSTON — The Wyoming Outlaws, based out of Evanston, went to Kemmerer to face the Idaho Mustangs for the second time in a row.

The game was intense for both teams as this was the first of the playoff.

Idaho was first to score, but Wyoming held them off and late in the 4th finally scored and got on the board. That’s where the game really started and went into double overtime.

Wyoming scored and got an extra point. Idaho followed with a touchdown but were unsuccessful at scoring with the two point conversion.

Wyoming Outlaws took the win 13-12 and now will be headed to Great Falls Montana to face the Gladiators in the second round of the playoffs.