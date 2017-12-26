Wyoming Personal Income Grows, But Also Slows in 3rd Quarter

WYOMING — Personal income saw some growth in Wyoming during the third quarter of 2017, but it has slowed since the second quarter.

According to a report by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, growth in Wyoming was at 0.4% this year. Growth is down a bit from the 0.6% it saw in the second quarter.

Wyoming lagged behind the national average for growth, which was at 0.7%.

Personal income increased 1.0 percent in Washington, faster than in any other state. Texas had the next largest increase at 0.9 percent.

South Dakota, New Mexico, Nebraska, Kansas, and Iowa had the slowest increases in personal income.