Wyoming Range Deer Project

PINEDALE– The Wyoming Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit and Wyoming Game and Fish Department, along with many other volunteers, conducted another mule deer capture in the Big Piney area. The research was initiated during the winter of 2012-2013.

The overarching goal of the project is to investigate the nutritional relationships between mule deer populations, energy development, habitat conditions, and climate.



First Helicopter Capture Was in March 2013

The first helicopter capture occurred in March 2013 with the capture of 70 adult females, 35 in the northern (Big Piney/La Barge) and 35 in the southern (Kemmerer/Evanston) winter ranges.







Each deer has been fitted with a GPS collar to be worn for two years. An Ultrasound is also performed on each deer to determine percent body fat and pregnancy.

Animals are recaptured each December and March to evaluate change in body condition between seasons. Predictably, with the milder winter, deer are showing much higher fat levels compared to last year.







Deer Monitored for Fawn Production and Survival

Additionally, the deer are monitored each autumn to determine fawn production and survival. Productivity of individual animals combined with their body condition and forage production data will be used to determine the habitat’s “nutritional carrying capacity.”

Ultimately, this information will allow wildlife managers to assess whether the Wyoming Range deer herd is reaching its reproductive capacity based on current available habitat.

This research addresses primary components outlined in the WY Range Mule Deer Initiative.



