Wyoming at San Jose State Game to be Televised on ESPN3

LARAMIE– The Mountain West Conference and ESPN Networks announced on Monday that the Wyoming at San Jose State football game on Saturday, November 25 will kick off at 3:00 pm, M.T. (2 pm, P.T.) from San Jose, Calif. The game will be televised on ESPN3.

University of Wyoming sports coverage

First Meeting Between UW and San Jose State Since 2014

The two teams will be playing for the first time since 2014. It will be the 10th overall meeting between the two Mountain West members. The Cowboys lead the overall series versus the Spartans by a 6-3 margin.



UW is 7-3 Overall

Wyoming is currently 7-3 overall and 5-1 in the Mountain West Conference this season. San Jose State has a record of 1-10 overall and is 0-6 in the Mountain West.



UW Hosts Fresno State November 18 at Noon

Wyoming will host Fresno State on November 18 prior to playing at San Jose State on November 25. San Jose State will travel to Colorado State this coming Saturday prior to playing the Cowboys.



Regular-Season Finale

The November 25 game will be the regular-season finale for both the Cowboys and Spartans.