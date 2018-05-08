Wyoming SBE Holds Electronic Meeting on May 18 to Vote on Leader Evaluation Rules

CHEYENNE– The Wyoming State Board of Education (SBE) will hold a half-day meeting electronically on May 18, 2018 beginning at 8 am.

The SBE will first hear a short presentation from Rebecca Watts, Executive Director of the University of Wyoming Trustees Education Initiative.

Board coordinator Dr. Thomas Sachse will then present on SBE governance policies sections 1-7, a state accountability report to the JEIC, and an update on the BETA contract for the Professional Judgement Panel.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The SBE plans to take action on Alternative Schedules, Chapter 29 rules on leader evaluation, SBE governance policies sections 1-7, the board coordinator’s contract, technology device for board coordinator, and will consider changing the next meeting date.

The complete May meeting agenda is available here. All meetings are open to the public and can be joined on Zoom, or by calling (646) 558-8656 using access code 452-354-8969.