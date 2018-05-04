Wyoming Services for Independent Living Seeking Applicants for Board of Directors

Wyoming Services for Independent Living is seeking applicants to serve on our Board of Directors.

WSIL is a non-profit organization whose mission is to help individuals with a disability to live independently and works with all age groups and all types of disabilities. WSIL has been serving the communities of western Wyoming since 1994 and has offices in Cody, Lander and Rock Springs.

Our Board of Directors is comprised of volunteers who provide direction and oversight to our overall operations. Meetings are done in-person or by phone.

Please contact WSIL at 307-586-4141, ext. 5 or stephen.juergens@wysil.org for more information.

We strongly encourage individuals with a disability to become members of our Board.

