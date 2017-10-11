Wyoming Shrine Bowl Donates $20,000 to Shrine Hospital System

CASPER—The Wyoming Shrine Bowl Board of Directors has announced a direct donation of $20,000 to the Shriners Hospital for Children- Salt Lake City.

These proceeds were made available by the playing of the 44th Annual Wyoming Shrine Bowl All-Star Football Game this past June.

“Privilege to be a Part of It”

“Being a part of the Shrine Bowl is something special,” said Will Gray of Pine Bluffs High School and the 2017 head coach for the South team. “And knowing that the proceeds go to help kids have a better life is the coolest part of it all. It was a privilege to be a part of it.”

Shriners Provides Care at No Cost to Patient

All profits from the annual Wyoming game are directly donated to Shriners Hospital for Children- Salt Lake City.

The hospital in Salt Lake City is part of the Shrine Hospital System that has 22 hospitals around the US, Canada, and Mexico that provides the highest quality care and services to children with neuromusculoskeletal conditions, burn injuries, and other special healthcare needs within a compassionate, family-centered, and collaborative care environment at no cost to the patient or the patient’s family.

These services include transportation, medicine, procedures, and other costs associated with the illness or injury of the child.

“More Than a Game”

“The boys were thrilled with the honor of being selected to the team,” stated John Scott of Tongue River High School and the 2017 head coach for the North team.

“After the whole experience they realized it was much more than a game, it was the opportunity and satisfaction in giving to those less fortunate.”

2017 Shrine Bowl Results

This year the North came out on top, winning 49-7. Brady Fullerton of Riverton was named the offensive Most Valuable Player of the game and Brennan Kutterer of Tongue River received the titles of defensive Most Valuable Player.

The 45th Annual Wyoming Shrine Bowl will be played in Casper on June 9, 2018.