Wyoming Soccer Concludes 2017 Season with Border War

LARAMIE– Cowgirl soccer will compete in its final match of the season on Friday at Colorado State in the fifth installment of the Border War. Kick-off from CSU Soccer Field is set for 1 pm MT.

The Cowgirls (7-9-2, 3-6-1 MW) are out of contention for this year’s Mountain West Tournament after failing to earn a point last weekend. Wyoming is ninth in the league standings, just one point ahead of the Rams who will also be playing their final game on Friday.

Winner will Finish Higher in Conference Table

The matchup will determine which team finishes higher in the conference table. A win or draw will leave the Cowgirls at least one point ahead of Colorado State, while a loss will lift the Rams ahead of UW.



Standout Players

Junior forward Brittney Stark continues to lead the team in scoring with a pair of goals last weekend, now with eight on the year. She is tied with three other players for the sixth-highest scoring mark in the MW.

Senior forward Alisha Bass is second in scoring (4) and assists (3) for UW, and is just one assist away from tying for third-most in Cowgirl history. Bass also moved into a tie for fifth in games played (79) and a tie for second in games started (79) in program history.

With her 80th and final appearance on Friday, Bass will tie fellow Aussie standout Liz O’Reilly for the fourth-most games played in Wyoming history.

Friday will also mark the last appearance in the net for senior goalkeeper Georgia Rowntree, a standout over her four seasons who ranks in the top 10 in UW history in nearly every goalkeeping statistic.

“Friday is another opportunity to compete, and we’re certainly excited to face a conference rival,” UW head coach Pete Cuadrado said. “It’s the last game for several student-athletes who have made significant contributions to our program so we want to send them off with a win.”



The Opponent

Colorado State (4-9-5, 2-5-3 MW) may sit outside the postseason picture, but it is still seeking its most successful season in the program’s five-year history with a win on Friday.

A victory over the Cowgirls would mark the most single-season wins and most conference wins in school history. In 2014, the Rams finished 4-15-0 overall and 2-9-0 in the MW.

In its last home outing, Colorado State shocked Utah State, 2-0, severely diminishing the Aggies’ MW Tournament hopes.

The Rams have scored by committee this season, with three players each leading the way with three goals each. Six total players have notched multiple goals. Junior defender Makenzi Taylor and junior midfielder Beth Plentl each have a team-best three assists.



Fifth Meeting Between UW and CSU

Friday will be the fifth all-time meeting between the conference rivals. Wyoming is 4-0, including three wins on the road. This will be the first matchup at the CSU Soccer Field after the three previous meetings at The Lagoon.



Live video for the game will be available at GoWyo.com through the link above, along with live stats at the respective link. Follow @WyoSoccer on twitter for updates throughout the game.