Wyoming State Board of Education to Vote on Chapter Rules

CHEYENNE– The Wyoming State Board of Education (SBE) will hold its regular meeting at the Campbell County School District Building in Gillette on April 19-20, 2018.

The board will hear reports from coordinator Dr. Thomas Sachse on SBE policies of governance and an update on Chapter 31 rules on Graduation Requirements.

The Wyoming Department of Education will give an update on State Systems of Support and public input on proposed Standards for Math, Social Studies, and Science Extended.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The SBE will discuss the coordinator’s roles and tasks, and committee structure and representation.



Board to Act on Chapter Rules and SBE Meeting Calendar

The board plans to take action on Chapter 6 rules on Accreditation, Chapter 31 rules on Graduation Requirements, Chapter 10 State Standards, and the SBE meeting calendar for 2018-19.

Sara Reed, 2018 Wyoming Teacher of the Year, will present the work she is doing in her kindergarten classroom at Hillcrest Elementary. She is known for making every effort to get to know each student and their families so she can tailor her teaching to their needs.

The complete April meeting agenda is available here. All meetings are open to the public and can be joined using Zoom, or (646) 558-8656 using access code 452-354-8969.