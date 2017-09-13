Wyoming State Fair Listening Session Set In Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming State Fair will be meeting with the community throughout the state in listening sessions designed to gather input from citizens about the annual event. The meeting in Rock Springs will be on September 20, 2017, in the Sweetwater Event Complex Meeting Room.

The listening session in Rock Springs will take place on Wednesday, September 20 at 7:00 pm in the Sweetwater Events Complex Meeting Room.

These are the first in a series of listening sessions being scheduled across the state designed to hear the thoughts, concerns, and ideas from interested citizens regarding the future of the Wyoming State Fair. During these listening sessions, members of the Wyoming State Fair and representatives from both the Wyoming Board of Agriculture and the Wyoming State Fair Advisory Board will attend in order to facilitate the discussions. With the budget challenges the Wyoming State Fair currently faces, the goal of these sessions is to visit with citizens across the state to better understand their priorities for the fair in these difficult financial times.

“We strive to provide the best Fair possible each year by focusing on youth competition, family friendly entertainment, and affordable prices,” said James Goodrich, Director of the Wyoming State Fair. “Our goal is to come away from these sessions with a better understanding of what citizens, and especially attendees/participants of the Wyoming State Fair find important so we can continue to provide the best service we can to fairgoers.”

These meetings are open to the public, and the public is encouraged to come and share their ideas. The Sweetwater Events Complex is located at 3320 Yellowstone Road in Rock Springs, WY.

If you are interested in attending or seeing the list of scheduled listening sessions, please visit the Wyoming State Fair website at www.wystatefair.com/news or the Wyoming State Fair Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TheWyomingStateFair/.