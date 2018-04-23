Wyoming State Historical Records Advisory Board Offers Records Preservation Grants

WYOMING — The Wyoming State Historical Records Advisory Board (SHRAB) is offering grants of up to $2,500 for projects promoting the preservation of and access to Wyoming’s historical records. The deadline to apply for the grants is June 1.

The grants are available to Wyoming cultural heritage organizations for projects to process, preserve, and provide increased access to historical records. Projects eligible for funding include: processing collections of historical records, digitizing historical records, providing online access to records, and attending training that will improve your organization’s ability to complete these types of projects.

The grants are available for the period of July 1, 2018, thru June 30, 2019, and are provided through the Wyoming SHRAB by the National Historical Publications and Records Commission.

All projects related to the mission and goals of the SHRAB will be considered.

For more information, including the grant application, guidelines, and a brief presentation about the grant program and how to apply, please visit the SHRAB webpage or the SHRAB WIKI.

Please contact Michael Strom, SHRAB Coordinator and Wyoming State Archivist, with any questions (307-777-7020 or michael.strom@wyo.gov). Completed applications must be submitted by June 1, 2018, in digital format to Michael at the email address above or mailed to Michael Strom, Wyoming State Archives, 2301 Central Ave., Cheyenne, WY 82002.

The Wyoming SHRAB promotes the identification, preservation and dissemination of the state’s historical records, by encouraging and supporting ongoing training programs for state, tribal and local governments, local repositories, organizations, and others involved in records care in Wyoming. The program is administered by the Wyoming State Archives, which is part of the Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources.