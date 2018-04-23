Wyoming State Hospital Groundbreaking Ceremony Set For Thursday

EVANSTON — With construction about to begin for a major building and remodeling effort at the Wyoming State Hospital, a groundbreaking ceremony will be held Thursday in Evanston.

Following a careful review and planning process, the Wyoming Legislature recently approved the final portion of the $182 million Healthcare Facilities Project budget involving both the WSH and the Wyoming Life Resource Center in Lander. To learn more about the Healthcare Facilities Project, visit them online.

Thursday, April 26

Advertisement - Story continues below...

WHAT: A groundbreaking ceremony at the Wyoming State Hospital in Evanston.

WHEN: 3 p.m.

WHO: Featured speaker is Wyoming Governor Matt Mead; other state and local dignitaries expected to attend.

WHERE: The ceremony will be held at the parking lot on the north end of the current hospital building on the south end of campus.