0

JOBS · ON-THE-NOW

Wyoming State Hospital Hiring Registered Nurses

Registered Nurse Job Opeings

The Wyoming State Hospital in Evanston is hiring Registered Nurses.

Must be licensed or eligible for licensure as a Registered Nurse (RN) in the State of Wyoming.

Hiring range starts at $29 per hour.

 

Apply Today

For more information or to apply, visit GovernmentJobs.com or contact Brandi Stilwell at 307-789-3464 ext 656.

Positions are open until filled.

EEO/ADA Employer

 

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *