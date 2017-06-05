Wyoming State Implementation Plan: 5-Year Progress Report for Regional Haze Draft Public Comment Period

WYOMING — An electronic copy of Wyoming’s State Implementation Plan 5-Year Progress Report for Regional Haze is now available for public comment online. The report previously went out for public notice on December 16, 2013 and now includes information from the comments received for that notice. The report covers the period of 2005 -2009 and includes new permit requirements for Unit 3 at PacifiCorp’s Naughton Power Plant.

The Division will only be accepting comments on the inclusion of requirements for Unit 3 at the Naughton Power Plant because the Division has already received comments on the remainder of the report from the December 16, 2013 notice. Written comments will become part of the administrative record if they are signed by the commenter and submitted to Nancy Vehr, Administrator, DEQ/AQD, 200 West 17th Street, Cheyenne, Wyoming, 82002, or faxed to 307-635-1784, by the end of the public comment period at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Electronic comments may only be submitted by filling out the public comment form provided at.

For additional information please contact Rob Leteff, Air Quality Division, at 307-777-7740.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternative formats will be made available upon request for individuals with disabilities.

You may access electronic copies of the following documents by clicking on the links below:

