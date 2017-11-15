Wyoming Swim and Dive to Compete at Mizzou Invite

LARAMIE– Wyoming swimming and diving heads to Columbia, Mo., to face off against a lineup of teams from the SEC, Big Ten and others at the Mizzou Invite running from Thursday to Saturday at the Mizzou Aquatic Center.

Both Teams Placed Third At Mizzou Invite Last Season

The team will send 19 Cowgirls and 18 Cowboys to the eight-team invitational. Last seasons, both men’s and women’s squads placed third at the Mizzou Invite. The Cowboys finished behind Missouri and Drury, while the Cowgirls could not keep up with Missouri and Illinois.



Cowgirl Swimmers

The Cowgirls currently have eight swimmers that rank in the top-10 in the Mountain West in nine different events. Sophomore Talita Te Flan holds the ninth-fastest time in the 500 freestyle and the second-fastest time in the 1000 freestyle.

Sophomore Daniela Luna Rocha set the Corbett Pool record in the 1650 freestyle in UW’s last outing, currently the fastest time in the MW. Freshman Kristyn Bobka recorded the seventh-fastest time in the conference in the same race.

Senior Maria Harutjunjan holds the fourth-best time in the 100 breaststroke and sixth-best time in the 200 breaststroke. Sophomore Karla Contreras will once again put her unbeaten record on the line this weekend, now at 12-0 in diving events this season.



Cowboy Swimmers

The Cowboys have 13 swimmers with top-10 times in the Western Athletic Conference rankings in 12 events. In four events, three different Cowboys hold times in the top-10.

Junior Jack Herron posted the fourth-fastest 100 freestyle race against Air Force, while junior David Murphy and sophomore PJ Musser posted the seventh and ninth-fastest times in the same race.

In the 100 breaststroke, senior Kyle White owns the fourth-fastest time, just ahead of junior Liam Holt with the fifth-best time and freshman Mitchell Hovis with the seventh-best time.

In the 200 breaststroke, Holt holds the top mark in the conference, followed by Hovis in third and junior Loren Sether in ninth.



Mizzou Invite Schedule

Prelim races will begin at 9 a.m. MT each day and run for approximately two hours. Final sessions will begin at 6 p.m. MT each evening and end at 8 p.m. Diving prelims will take place each afternoon, while finals will be during the evening sessions.



How to Watch and Stay Updated- Live Stats

Live results will be available online through the link above, as well as through Meet Mobile. Friday’s final session will be televised on SEC Network +.