Wyoming Swimming and Diving Honored for Work in Classroom

LARAMIE– Success in the pool has been once again been paired with achievements in the classroom as the College Swimming Coaches Association of America honored the Cowboy and Cowgirl programs in their annual Academic All-America Team selections on Thursday.

Additionally, UW placed 15 individuals on the Scholar All-America team.

“I’m very proud of our student-athletes,” Wyoming head coach Dave Denniston said. “Our student-athletes take pride in what they do in the pool and in the classroom and that really showed this season.”

The Cowgirls had a very impressive Team GPA of 3.40 for the spring semester. The Cowboys also had success in the classroom with a Team GPA of 3.41.



1,069 Collegiate Swimmers and Divers Recognized

The College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) has selected a record 1,069 swimmers and divers for its Scholar All-America team.

The award recognizes students that have achieved a grade point average of 3.50 or higher and competed at their respective NCAA/NAIA/NJCAA Swimming and Diving Championships.

The selections, drawn from 181 colleges and universities across all Divisions, include CSCAA NCAA Division I Swimmers-of-the-Year Caeleb Dressel and Ella Easton.

In addition to the 1,069 first-team selections, 1,137 students were named as Honorable Mentioned selections. These students have similarly achieved a GPA of 3.50 and achieved a “B” time standard or competed at an NCAA Regional or Zone Diving qualifier.

In total, 289 teams placed at least one individual on the First or Second teams.



Karla Contreras and Scotia Mullin Earn Scholar All-American Honors

Leading the way for the Wyoming as Scholar All-Americans were Karla Contreras and Scotia Mullin.

Honorable Mention selections included Cowboys: Mitchell Hovis, David Murphy, Wade Nelson, Jacob Porter, Ryan Russi, Slade Sheaffer and Kyle White. Cowgirl Honorable Mention honorees were Samantha Burke, Marcela Gramcko Wietstruck, Maria Harutjunjan, Hannah McLean-Leonard, Isobel Ryan and Kelly Sheldon.



