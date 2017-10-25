Wyoming Swimming and Diving to Host Duals Against CSU and Air Force

LARAMIE– Wyoming women’s swimming and diving will clash with Mountain West rival Colorado State on Thursday at 4 pm MT before both the men’s and women’s squads take on Air Force on Senior Day, beginning with diving at 11 am.

Both Thursday and Saturday’s duals will be hosted at Laramie High School.

UW Split Duals Last Week

The Cowgirls are back in action for their second-consecutive week with multiple duals. The UW women split results last week with a win over New Mexico State on Friday before falling to MW foe New Mexico on Saturday.

Senior Maria Harujtunjan and sophomore Karla Contreras led the way once again, with Harutjunjan winning a total of three races over the weekend while Contreras won each board in her third-straight dual meet.



UW Won Last Season’s Border War

Last season, the Cowgirls dominated the Border War by a score of 173.6-126.5. The Rams started their 2017-18 season off with double-dual victories over BYU and Colorado Mesa.

Last weekend, Colorado State fell to Denver at home but picked up five individual race wins including both diving events.

Saturday will mark Senior Day for the UW swimming and diving program as the final meet of the season with both teams in action at the same time.



Cowgirls Beat Air Force Last Season, Cowboys Lost

The Cowgirls took down the Falcons last season by a score of 163.5-131.5.The Cowboys lost a close dual to Air Force, 156.5-143.5. The Falcon men also bested UW at the Western Athletic Conference Championships, claiming the title by 40.5 points over the second-place Cowboys.

The Falcon women’s team were in action last weekend hosting a tri-meet against Colorado mesa, Colorado School of Mines and CSU-Pueblo. Air Force notched a win over all three competitors.

The Air Force men’s squad is coming off double-dual wins at home against Colorado Mesa and Colorado School of Mines. The previous week, the Falcons fell to Denver, 165-135, nearly identical to the Cowboys’ margin against the Pioneers earlier this season.



Competition Start Times

Competition will begin at 4 pm on Thursday with diving before races at 5 pm. Senior Day will begin with diving 11 am before racing starts at 12 m. Follow @Wyo_SwimDive on twitter for updates throughout each day.