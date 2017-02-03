Wyoming Swimming and Diving Sweep Weekly Honors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Junior Maria Harutjunjan has been named Mountain West swimmer of the week while freshman Karla Contreras has been named the Mountain West diver of the week, the conference announced today.

Harutjunjan helped the Cowgirls to a dual win over conference foe UNLV last weekend with two individual victory and a relay victory. The two-time MW champion once again swept the breaststroke events, clocking in at 1:02.91 in the 100 breaststroke and 2:17.38 in the 200 breaststroke. Her first-place finishes marked the third dual meet in a row winning both races. She also swam the second leg of Wyoming’s 200 medley relay team that opened the matchup against the Rebels with a win. The weekly honor is the first of the season for Harutjunjan and a Cowgirl swimmer.

Contreras competed at the Air Force Invite last weekend, and logged a list of personal-best marks. Her scores on the 1-meter and 3-meter, incorporated into Wyoming’s dual with UNLV, resulted in wins in both. Her mark of 307.80 on the 1-meter was a personal best, along with her mark of 281.50 on platform which was the highest in Cowgirl diving history. It is Contreras’ second weekly honor of the season and the seventh conference award for a Wyoming diver.

