Wyoming Tennis Adds Medlin to Staff

LARAMIE– University of Wyoming head women’s tennis coach Dean Clower announced on Tuesday the hiring of Erica Medlin as an assistant coach with the program.

“Erica was the first person I called when the job came open and I’m more than excited to have her here,” Clower said.

“I have seen her grow as a coach over the past few years and feel she will make an immediate impact on the team and in the community. Erica has the drive and passion to coach at this level and I will lean on her for many things as our assistant.”



University of Wyoming sports coverage

in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:

Medlin Spent Last Two Seasons at Colorado State

Medlin joins the UW family after spending last two seasons at Colorado State in Ft. Collins. This past season, the Rams completed the spring with an 11-12 overall mark.

During the 2016-17 campaign, the team reached nine spring wins, its most since 2011 and more than double from the previous year. Over the last two years, she has also been a club pro at the Fort Collins Country Club and a tennis coach with the Meadow Club of Southampton.

Prior to that, she was an assistant coach at Northern Arizona in Flagstaff. During that time, Medlin helped the Lumberjacks to the 2016 Big Sky regular-season championship and the runner-up spot at the conference tournament.

Four players also earned All-Big Sky honors, with the top doubles team ranking No. 81 in the nation.



Medlin is a Former Collegiate Tennis Player

A former collegiate tennis player, she played two years at San José State and her final two seasons at Northern Iowa. As a senior in 2015, Medlin was named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year.

She also earned two All-WAC honors as SJSU, helping the Spartans to their first-ever NCAA appearance.

Off the court, Medlin was involved with UNI’s Student-Athlete Advisory Council and in May 2015 was named her school’s student-athlete of the month.

A native of Phoenix, Ariz., she graduated from UNI in May 2015 with a degree in movement and exercise science and a minor in coaching. Medlin also received her master’s in educational leadership from NAU in May of 2017.