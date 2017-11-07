Wyoming Tennis Completes Fall Season on Sunday

LARAMIE– The Cowgirl tennis team closed out the 2017 fall season on Sunday at the Blue and Red Challenge in Dallas. The three-day event saw teams from Central Arkansas, SMU, Tulsa, Wichita State and Wyoming visit the SMU Tennis Complex.

Things To Work On

“We started the day off pretty flat in doubles but bounced back in singles,” head coach Dean Clower said. “We played hard. We just have a lot of small things to work on with our decision making and execution.”



Doubles Teams Came Out Short

Both doubles teams came out on the short end of play on Sunday.

Juniors Elisa Koonik and Tessa van Der Ploeg dropped a 6-1 contest against Sarai Monarrez-Yeasaki and Ana Perez-Lopez of SMU, while senior Magdalena Stencel and Ana Tkachenko lost 6-4 against Liza Buss and Karina Traxler.



Genkova Won in Straight Sets

It was also a tough day in singles with only one Cowgirl coming away with a victory. Sophomore Milka Genkova defeated Vera Ploner in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4.

Stencel dropped a tough three set match, 6-2, 6-7, 6-3, against Ksenia Laskutova followed by van Der Ploeg with a 6-4, 6-4 loss against Martina Okalova. Martha Matoula defeated Koonik, 7-5, 6-0, while Tkachenko fell short, 6-2, 2-6, 6-2, against Tamara Kupkova.



Up Next

Wyoming returns to action at the Hurricane Invite on Friday, January 19 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.