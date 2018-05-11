Wyoming to Host the 2018 Vortex Extreme Shooting Competition

CHEYENNE — Governor Matt Mead is pleased to announce the State of Wyoming and the Wyoming State Fair will be hosts of the 2018 Vortex Extreme — a hunting-inspired, team-based shooting competition “where endurance and accuracy meet”.

Vortex Optics, Strategic Match Designs and The Wyoming Department of Agriculture have collaborated to bring this event to the Wyoming State Fairgrounds August 10th and 11th, 2018.

Teams of two carrying bolt action or modern sporting rifles will navigate mountain terrain and shoot multiple targets from distances of 400 yards up to 1 mile.

The Vortex Extreme will headquarter at the State Fairgrounds and competition will take place on the spectacular Wagonhound Ranch above Douglas, Wyoming.

“The spirit of this event sets it apart” said Governor Matt Mead, “Hunters and long range shooters challenge themselves, hone their skill and have a good time doing it. I am pleased that Vortex and Strategic Match Designs have partnered with the Wyoming State Fair and the Wagonhound Ranch for this world class event.”

“From long range hunters, to Precision Rifle Series competitors to military and law enforcement snipers – we all love shooting” said Mark Boardman of Vortex Optics. “This event is about great comradery, helping one another improve and a shared a passion for long-range shooting.”

“I want to thank the Wagonhound for hosting this year’s course,” said Governor Mead. “Events that support partnerships of private landowners and quality companies create opportunities for everyday sportsmen and sportswomen, agriculture and the state.”

Teams can sign up and find more information on the Vortex Optics website, at: www.vortexoptics.com/content/vortex_extreme