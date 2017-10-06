Wyoming Tops Utah State, 3-0

LARAMIE– The University of Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team bested the Utah State Aggies, 3-0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-12), in Mountain West action on Thursday night in Logan, Utah.

Sixth-Consecutive Match Won Against Utah State

The Cowgirls improved to 8-9 and 3-2 in conference play and also won their sixth-consecutive match against Utah State.

Sophomore Tara Traphagan led the team with 14 kills against the Aggies, while junior Reed Copeland used a match-high seven blocks to move into seventh-place in program history.

Copeland jumped past Judy Peck (1988-91) and now has 409 career blocks while wearing the Brown and Gold.

Wyoming was firing on all cylinders in the straight-set victory. UW had a .389 (22-8-36) attacking percentage in the opening set, followed with .478 (14-3-23) in the second and .333 (12-2-30) in the final set.

The .393 (48-13-89) hitting clip against Utah State was a season-high for Wyoming and best since it used a .429 attacking percentage in a three-set sweep of Samford on Sept. 9, 2016.

Copeland added eight kills on Thursday night, while Traphagan chipped in four total blocks. Freshman Marissa Harmon dished out 30 assists for Wyoming, in addition to eight digs and five kills.

Junior Emily Lewis also had eight kills against the Aggies, as sophomore Halie McArdle recorded seven kills and eight digs.

Redshirt freshman Jackie McBride had a solid night with six kills and three blocks, while senior Lily Austin was the lone individual with double-figure digs with ten and also tied her career-high with six assists.

Set One

Right off the bat, Traphagan recorded the first kill for UW. She was joined by Copeland as each got off to a hot start by setting UW up with an 8-3 lead. Wyoming and Utah State would then trade points until the Aggies tied the set at 13.

UW held a 15-13 lead at the match’s first media timeout. The Aggies would go on a run and force UW to call timeout up 20-19, but the Cowgirls would close out the first set, 25-20.

Traphagan led the way with seven kills, as Harmon posted 15 assists.

Set Two

Back-to-back kills from Copeland gave Wyoming the early advantage. Much like the opening frame, UW’s offense found its rhythm for a 6-4 lead. Off a service ace, Utah State would own its first lead of the match, 8-7, but the Cowgirls didn’t falter.

The second set would go back and forth until the media timeout, with UW up 15-13. Wyoming went on a 10-5 run to take the second set, 25-18 and build a commanding 2-0 set lead heading into intermission.

Copeland recorded a team-high four kills in the second set, as Harmon tossed out nine assists while running the offense.

Set Three

With Harmon serving to start the third set, Wyoming quickly ran out to a 4-0 lead. Copeland recorded her sixth block of the night and 408th of her career right after intermission – it gave her sole possession of seventh-place all-time.

Up 15-8, Wyoming once again had the lead at the media timeout. From then on, the Brown and Gold were in control of the set and didn’t look back.

The Cowgirls closed out the match on a 15-7 run to take the 3-0 sweep behind a 25-12 third-set victory. Traphagan ended the match on a hot note with four kills in the final frame.

Up Next

The Cowgirls will travel to Boise, Idaho, for a 2 p.m. MT contest with Boise State on Saturday.