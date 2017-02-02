Wyoming Track & Field Travels Back to Boulder for Colorado Open

LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming track & field team heads to Boulder, Colo., for the second time during the 2016-17 indoor season this Friday and Saturday, returning to the University of Colorado’s brand-new Indoor Practice Facility to compete in the Colorado Open.

During the Pokes’ last trip to Boulder on Jan. 13-14 for the Potts Indoor Invitational, recently crowned Mountain West Men’s Field Athlete of the Week Scott Carter collected wins in both the long jump and triple jump while taking second in the 60-meter hurdles. After contributing to 12 of the Cowboys’ 73 points at the Powder River Dual in Gillette, Wyo., on Saturday, Carter will attempt to put his versatility on display in Boulder again this weekend.

Dynamic sophomore duo Ja’la Henderson and Jerayah Davis continue to dominate opponents in the 60-meter dash and long jump and will look to continue the trend in Boulder. Davis won the 60-meter dash in Gillette while Henderson took top honors in the long jump, and each was the runner-up in the opposite event. The two-athlete wrecking crew will take its talents to Colorado’s state of the art facility in hopes of maintaining conference leads in both the 60-meter dash (Davis) and long jump (Henderson).

While most of the squad makes the short trip down to Colorado, Wyoming throws coach Paul Barrett will send a handful of throwers to compete in the weight throw at the Washington State Cougar Invite in Pullman, Wash., on Friday. In Boulder, most field events will take place on Friday, while Lauren Hamilton will be the lone Wyoming runner to compete on Friday as she enters the seeded mile. The shot put is Saturday’s only field event, while track events begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. The meet will wrap up after the women’s 4×400-meter relay, which is scheduled for 4 p.m. MT.

Ailshie Off to Hot Start

Cowboy middle distance runner Bryce Ailshie is off to a blazing start to the 2016-17 season, posting UW all-time top 10 marks in each of his first two meets of the year. At the Potts Indoor Invitational, Ailshie competed in the 400 meters, an off event for the 800 meters specialist. All the sophomore did was post the No. 10 mark on the UW all-time list, clocking in at 48.84 seconds.

Competing in his first 800-meter race of the season at the Powder River Dual, Ailshie posted a time of 1:51.46, an indoor personal best and good enough for No. 7 on the UW all-time list. Teammate Ricky Faure, who barely clipped Ailshie for the event win in Gillette by posting a time of 1:51.08, ranks No. 4 on the UW all-time list with a time of 1:50.01. The middle distance duo will spend the remainder of the 2017 indoor season chasing the Cowboy record of 1:48.30, set by Jeremiah Johnson in 2004.

Next Up

Wyoming athletes will compete at both the Husky Classic in Seattle, Wash. and the Don Kirby Invite in Albuquerque, N.M., on Feb. 10-11.

