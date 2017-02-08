Wyoming Volleyball Summer Camp Dates Announced

LARAMIE – Registration is now open for the Wyoming volleyball 2017 summer camps. Head coach Chad Callihan and the Cowgirls will hold a Skills Camp, Team Camp and an Elite Camp all during the wonderful month of July.

July 9-11 will feature the Skills Camp that will include a theme night. It is designed for the developing athlete that is in search of a challenging, competitive and fun camp experience. The camp staff will keep a close eye on the development of each camper, as six on-court sessions will be held throughout the duration of the camp. Cost for the Skills Camp is: $360 for residents, and $275 for commuters. A commuter that chooses no meals, cost of the camp will be $235.

The Team Training Camp will be held July 13-15th. In addition to a camp-wide tournament, sessions will include positional training, offensive and defensive systems and competitive drills. The camp will feature a theme night, team bonding activities and the WYOlympics. An interactive coaching forum will also be offered for any coaches that attend. Pricing for the Team Training Camp is: $255 per player for residents, and $180 per player for commuters. For a commuter with no meals, cost will be $130 per player.

For any team that is unable to make the Team Training Camp and is interested in bringing UW volleyball staff and players to their school, a Satellite Camp is available. For more information or pricing details, contact the volleyball staff atvolleyball@uwyo.edu.

The Elite Camp, which is scheduled for July 16-18, is a one-of-a-kind camp for athletes looking for advanced skill instruction in addition to upper level talent. There will be opportunities for match play throughout camp so campers can test their skills with fast-paced drills and games. Pricing for the Elite Camp is: $360 for residents, and $275 for commuters. For a commuter with no meals, cost of the camp will be $235.

The Elite Camp in the summer of 2016 saw over 100 athletes from ten different states as well as 30 club and college coaches that took part in the Team Training Camp.

For registration and more information regarding the 2017 summer camps, please visit wyomingvolleyballcamps.com or contact the volleyball staff at volleyball@uwyo.edu.

