Wyoming Women’s Council to Hold Meeting Saturday

CHEYENNE– The Wyoming Council for Women’s Issues will hold its quarterly meeting from 9 am to noon this Saturday, June 23, at the Holiday Inn in Sheridan, 1809 Sugarland Dr.

The council will discuss program and activity progress in addition to planning for the future.

The public is invited to call in to join the discussion. Call Chava Case at 307-777-2823 or email her at chava.case@wyo.gov for the call-in information.

The WCWI is a 13-member council with volunteer members appointed by the governor, including one member from each of Wyoming’s nine judicial districts, four at-large members and one ex-officio member from the Wyoming Business Council.

For more information, please visit www.wyomingwomenscouncil.org, facebook.com/WyoWomensCouncil, or wyomingbusiness.org.