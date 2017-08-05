Wyoming’s Big Show® Announces American Idol Winner Scotty McCreery

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Wyoming’s Big Show®- the Sweetwater County Fair After Dark Concert Series announces its final night with American Idol winner Scotty McCreery on Saturday, August 5 and is presented by Simplot.

Scotty McCreery burst onto the national music scene in 2011 at age 17, quickly establishing himself as one of country music’s hottest new stars. Now in his early twenties, the talented singer/songwriter has album sales approaching three million. He has received both Platinum and Gold Album certifications, debuted three consecutive albums at No. 1 on a Billboard chart, and achieved one Gold and three Platinum-certified singles as well as two Top Ten hits. McCreery has toured with Brad Paisley and Rascal Flatts, headlined his own tours, and was named “Best American Idol” by the readers of The Los Angeles Times. And with the release of his first book Go Big or Go Home: The Journey Toward the Dream in 2016, McCreery can add the title of author to his resume.

After winning Season Ten of American Idol and capturing the hearts of millions of television viewers, McCreery released his debut album, which was the best-selling solo album released by a country artist in 2011. That album, Clear as Day, was certified Platinum for sales of one million units in just 13 weeks, and the first two singles from that album, I Love You This Big and The Trouble with Girls, have also since been certified Platinum. McCreery won the New Music Artist of the Year Award at both the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards and the American Country Awards in 2011, and he received the CMT Music Award for the USA Weekend Breakthrough Video of the Year for The Trouble with Girls in 2012.

In 2016, McCreery completed a 14-city book tour, including, among other stops, appearances in New York City, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Minneapolis, Nashville, Knoxville, Tennessee and his hometown of Garner, NC.

In his book Go Big or Go Home: The Journey Toward the Dream, McCreery shares stories from his life and lessons learned along the way, including how he discovered his musical hero Elvis Presley at age 5, to behind-the-scenes accounts of his American Idol days, to being robbed at gunpoint one night, and to the establishment of his country music career. Throughout the book McCreery emphasizes the importance of his faith, family, and friends in keeping him well-grounded and normal amid the entertainment industry.

In 2016, McCreery performed a new song that he co-wrote called Five More Minutes at the Grand Ole Opry during Country Music Association Music Festival, where he received a standing ovation from the audience. Two weeks later, the Opry uploaded the performance on YouTube. In less than two months’ time, the performance was viewed nearly one million times on YouTube and has been covered by Rolling Stone Country, Taste of Country, Rare Country, Whiskey Riff, Sounds Like Nashville, One Country, and more. McCreery wrote the song with Frank Rogers and Monty Criswell.

McCreery’s most recent single was Southern Belle. The song was written by Jason Saenz and Sean McConnell, and produced by Frank Rogers. The song has had more than one million streams at Spotify and was selected by actress Reese Witherspoon and music supervisor Anastasia Brown to be on Witherspoon’s inaugural “Southern Soundcheck” playlist for her DraperJames.com website. In between concert dates, McCreery is writing songs and working on his highly anticipated next album which he hopes to release later this year. The album is being produced by Frank Rogers.

The Sweetwater County Fair is the largest annual event in Western Wyoming, drawing over 70,000 visitors in 2016. It features the largest midway in the area, a Grandstand Stage with top-ranked performing artists, traditional county fair exhibits and food, and fun for the whole family.

Additionally, the Sweetwater County Fair was named the NUMBER ONE summer event in Wyoming by Wyoming Lifestyle Magazine.

Additional attractions for the 2017 Fair include Graffiti Artist Arcy, Fido 500 Mini Dog Races, Lady Houdini, Lanky the Clown, Marty Davis’s Legend of Pioneers, Animal Specialties Petting Zoo, Sting Ray Encounter, Prehistoric Adventures with Tonka, Twinkle Time, Roberto the Magnificent and much more.