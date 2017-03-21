Wyoming’s Big Show® Announces Bush

ROCK SPRINGS — Don’t miss Friday night at Wyoming’s Big Show After Dark Concert Series with rock act Bush.

The British rock band Bush, will hit the stage at 8:30 on August 4 and is presented by Wyoming Rents, LLC.

Gavin Rossdale, as the lead vocalist, guitarist and main songwriter behind multi-platinum rock band BUSH, has sold close to 20 million records in the U.S. and Canada alone. Together with BUSH, he’s compiled an amazing string of 18 consecutive Top 40 hit singles on the Modern Rock and Mainstream Rock charts, including 11 that hit the Top 5. Six of these became No. 1 hits: “Comedown,” “Glycerine,” “Machinehead,” “Swallowed,” “The Chemicals Between Us” and “The Sound of Winter.” As a solo artist, he hit No. 1 on iTunes with “Love Remains The Same,” which sold close to 2 million copies alone.

In between recording and touring, Rossdale has earned kudos for acting roles in both film and television, including 2013’s The Bling Ring, the acclaimed black comedy from Oscar award-winning writer and director Sofia Coppola, 2005’s The Game of Their Lives, in which he had a starring role alongside Gerard Butler, and 2005’s Constantine, opposite Keanu Reeves and Rachel Weisz.

His television appearances have included USA Network’s “Burn Notice” and CBS dramas “Hawaii 5-0” and “Criminal Minds.”

BUSH’s most recent release, the critically acclaimed Man on the Run, was the follow-up to 2011’s The Sea of Memories, the band’s first release in 10 years.

That album saw them return to the top of the charts in grand style, with lead single “The Sound of Winter” making rock radio history as the first self-released song ever to hit No. 1 at Alternative Rock Radio (where it stayed for six consecutive weeks).

Bush albums include Sixteen Stone (1994), Razorblade Suitcase (1996), The Science of Things (1999), Golden State (2001), The Sea of Memories (2011), Man on the Run (2014).

Their story continues with a much-anticipated new album, which Rossdale and the band are currently working on.

The Sweetwater County Fair is the largest annual event in Western Wyoming, drawing over 70,000 visitors in 2016. It features the largest midway in the area, a Grandstand Stage with top-ranked performing artists, traditional county fair exhibits and food, and fun for the whole family.

Additionally, the Sweetwater County Fair was named the NUMBER ONE summer event in Wyoming by Wyoming Lifestyle Magazine.

Wyoming’s Big Show®- the Sweetwater County Fair After Dark Concert Series will continue to announce the last concert tomorrow at the Sweetwater Events Complex at 4 pm.

Stay tuned and follow the Sweetwater Events Complex Facebook page for additional details.

Additional attractions for the 2017 Fair include Graffiti Artist Arcy, Fido 500 Mini Dog Races, Lady Houdini, Lanky the Clown, Marty Davis’s Legend of Pioneers, Animal Specialties Petting Zoo, Sting Ray Encounter, Prehistoric Adventures with Tonka, Twinkle Time, Roberto the Magnificent and much more.