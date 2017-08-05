Wyoming’s Big Show® Announces Lady Houdini

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Lady Houdini, also known as Kristen Johnson, an actual escapologist, has created a living performing her daredevil brand of escapes around the world, live, and on television. Lady Houdini is returning to the Sweetwater County Fair to show her audiences her special talent. Johnson is considered to be the Houdini of the 21st century and almost seems fearless as she flirts with death. She sure has a knack for taking an ordinary magic escape and putting her signature brand on it.

Kristen Johnson got the name Lady Houdini from an Inside Edition producer at CBS Studios. She broke the immortal Harry Houdini’s record in 2012 for the most Water Torture Cell escapes ever performed which is just over one thousand. Her 1,001 public escape was performed during the Georgia State Fair.

Come on out to the Sweetwater County Fair and see Lady Houdini escape a few times. Audiences tend to be amazed and left without words after her performance. She will be performing daily in the East Tent.

The Sweetwater County Fair is the largest annual event in Western Wyoming, drawing over 70,000 visitors in 2016. It features the largest midway in the area, a Grandstand Stage with top-ranked performing artists, traditional county fair exhibits and food, and fun for the whole family. Additionally, the Sweetwater County Fair was named the NUMBER ONE summer event in Wyoming by Wyoming Lifestyle Magazine.

Additional attractions for the 2017 Fair include Graffiti Artist Arcy, Fido 500 Mini Dog Races, Lady Houdini, Lanky the Clown, Marty Davis’s Legend of Pioneers, Animal Specialties Petting Zoo, Sting Ray Encounter, Prehistoric Adventures with Tonka, Twinkle Time, Roberto the Magnificent and much more.