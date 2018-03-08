Wyoming’s Big Show® Announces WARRANT

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Wyoming’s Big Show is going to flashback with classic rock band WARRANT on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at Wyoming’s Big Show After Dark Concert Series presented by Wyoming Rents, LLC.

A warrant was founded in 1983 by Erik Turner and Jerry Dixon when they were just 19 and 16 years old, respectively. Four years later, they were joined by Jani Lane, Steven Sweet, and Joey Allen in 1987. This line-up would go on to land a recording contract with Columbia Records (Sony) and ruled the airwaves and MTV in the late ‘80s/early ‘90s. Over the course of their career, WARRANT has sold over 10 million albums worldwide, with the song “Cherry Pie” taking on a pop culture life of its own, being featured in countless movies, TV shows, and commercials.

Landing in 1989 with all the subtlety of a meteorite, the Hollywood, CA-based band quickly rose through the ranks of the local Sunset Strip scene to multiplatinum selling, chart-topping levels of success. The band first came into the national spotlight with their debut album, Dirty Rotten Filthy Stinking Rich. This album produced the radio and MTV hits “Down Boys,” “Sometimes She Cries,” and “Heaven”, which became truly inescapable.

“Heaven” soared to gold sales and the album eventually sold over 3 million copies. The band toured the globe in support of the album, performing 262 shows and closed the year with a platinum-selling home video release.

Their sophomore album Cherry Pie was released in September 1990 and launched Warrant into the stratosphere. The album, which spawned the massive MTV & radio hits“Cherry Pie,” “Uncle Tom’s Cabin,” and “I Saw Red”, went on to sell 3 million copies in the U.S. as well as achieving platinum success in Canada and Australia.

The band hit the road hard again and played 200 shows, finishing the tour headlining outdoor sheds all over America and ended up being one of the top grossing touring acts of 1991.

With those two massively successful commercial records, the band became known for their catchy anthems and songwriting skills. Said skills were on display on the band’s third album, Dog Eat Dog which went on to achieve gold sales despite the fact it came in the midst of “grunge” mania, when Warrant and their L.A. brethren had been pushed to the side by the major labels in favor of the latest trend in rock.

WARRANT’s signature style of rock music is to craft catchy songs yet retain the melodic side. This remains the band’s signature sound today.

WARRANT has always been successful in carrying the torch. In September 2008, Robert Mason replaced Jani Lane (R.I.P.) as lead vocalist joining the other four original members of Warrant: Jerry Dixon, Steven Sweet, Joey Allen, and Erik Turner. In 2011, this line-up released Rockaholic on Frontiers Music.

Produced by the Grammy award-winning Keith Olsen, it was met with critical and fan acclaim, landing in the Top 25 on the Billboard Hard Rock Albums chart. In 2017, the band, with the same line-up, returned with Louder Harder Faster, which landed in the Top 20, Top 30, and Top 100 on Billboard’s Independent, Current Rock, and Top Current Albums charts, respectively. This year, the band also recorded a cover of Merle Haggard’s “I Think I’ll Just Stay Here And Drink” which has been named the official song of the Professional Bull Riding Association.

The Sweetwater County Fair is the largest annual event in Western Wyoming, drawing over 70,000 visitors annually. It features the largest midway in the area, a Grandstand Stage with top-ranked performing artists, traditional county fair exhibits and food, and fun for the whole family. Additionally, the Sweetwater County Fair was named the NUMBER ONE summer event in Wyoming by Wyoming Lifestyle Magazine.