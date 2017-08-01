Wyoming’s Big Show® Opens with Dan & Shay

ROCK SPRINGS — –Hot country duo Dan & Shay will open this year’s Wyoming’s Big Show®- the Sweetwater County Fair After Dark Concert Series on Tuesday, August 1 at 8:30 pm presented by 1st Bank.

Dan & Shay’s sophomore album Obsessed, featuring current single “How Not To,” debuted earlier this year, and follows their 2014 release of Where It All Began, which made them the first new country duo in SoundScan recorded history to debut at No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Albums Chart. The album included the debut single, “19 You + Me” which earned RIAA Platinum certification, and their first No. 1 single, “Nothin’ Like You,” which earned RIAA Gold certification.

Racking up more than 60 million YouTube views, the pair has impressively sold more than 2.2 million digital tracks and more than 620,000 album equivalents to date, including 240 million streams. Their first single off Obsessed, “From The Ground Up”, earned RIAA Gold certification and marked their second to hit the top of the charts. They have earned three consecutive nominations for both ACM Vocal Duo of the Year and CMA’s Vocal Duo of the Year award as well as nods for an American Country Count-down Awards, CMT Awards, and

Radio Disney Music Awards. Dan & Shay are currently on the road headlining their 2016-2017 Obsessed Tour.

Dan & Shay have opened for such renowned acts as Blake Shelton and Hunter Hayes.

The Sweetwater County Fair is the largest annual event in Western Wyoming, drawing over 70,000 visitors in 2016. It features the largest midway in the area, a Grandstand Stage with top-ranked performing artists, traditional county fair exhibits and food, and fun for the whole family. Additionally, the Sweetwater County Fair was named the NUMBER ONE summer event in Wyoming by Wyoming Lifestyle Magazine.

Wyoming’s Big Show®- the Sweetwater County Fair After Dark Concert Series will continue to announce the rest of the weeks line up on March 14, 15, 21 and 22 and will announce additional details on the Sweetwater Events Complex Facebook page.

Additional attractions for the 2017 Fair include Graffiti Artist Arcy, Fido 500 Mini Dog Races, Lady Houdini, Lanky the Clown, Marty Davis’s Legend of Pioneers, Animal Specialties Petting Zoo, Sting Ray Encounter, Prehistoric Adventures with Tonka, Twinkle Time, Roberto the Magnificent and much more.