Wyoming’s Final Wild Horse And Burro Adoption Of 2017—Sept. 9 At Honor Farm

RIVERTON — The Bureau of Land Management and the Wyoming Honor Farm will partner on Sept. 9 in Riverton for Wyoming’s final wild horse and burro adoption of 2017. For nearly 30 years, the Honor Farm has shared the BLM’s commitment to place excess wild horses and burros into private care in order to maintain healthy animals on healthy, productive public rangelands. This shared commitment has resulted in the adoption of almost 3,000 animals.

On Sept. 9, the gates will open at 8 a.m., with competitive bidding beginning at10:30 a.m. Honor Farm Wild Horse Supervisor Curt Simmons and the trainers have a nice lineup of approximately 30 halter and saddle-started horses and burros available for adoption. All horses have been haltered, led, trailered, had their feet handled and are in various stages of the gentling program.

Preview the horses in advance from 1-3:30 p.m. on Sept. 8. Both events are free and open to anyone interested in wild horses, the Honor Farm gentling process and the BLM wild horse and burro adoption program.

Many people have found it personally challenging and rewarding to adopt a wild horse or burro. It is a chance to care for, and then own, a part of America’s heritage. Horses gentled by Honor Farm trainers are used in a variety of ways by their adopters, including for hunting, trail riding and ranch work.

Applications for adoption will be accepted on Sept. 8 and 9. Only covered stock or slant load style trailers are authorized for loading. Two-horse trailers are not allowed unless they are a stock or slant type, with no internal dividers.

Lunch concessions will be available at the adoption. The Wyoming Honor Farm is located one mile north of Riverton. Take U.S. Highway 26 to Honor Farm Road.

Please remember that firearms, alcohol, drugs and dogs are not allowed onsite at any time. Cell phones, cameras, video equipment and tobacco products must be kept locked in one’s vehicle while onsite. In order to maintain a positive environment for visitors, a reasonable clothing standard must be adhered to. Shorts and form-fitting clothing are prohibited.

To learn more about the BLM’s Wild Horse and Burro Program and adopting a Wyoming wild horse, visit BLM.GOV/WHB or contact the national information center at 866-468-7826 or wildhorse@blm.gov.