Wyoming’s NFL Pro Day for Draft-Eligible Players Scheduled for Thursday, March 9

LARAMIE – University of Wyoming Football’s Annual Pro Day for NFL draft-eligible Cowboys will be held on Thursday, March 9 beginning at 11 a.m. in the Indoor Practice Facility.

Among the NFL teams that have already confirmed their attendance at this year’s Wyoming Pro Day are the: Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans. Additional NFL teams may be added to the list of teams attending prior to March 9.

The testing will run for approximately one hour, and will be open to media and the general public. Individuals attending may park in the Stadium Lot, which is located east of War Memorial Stadium and south of the Indoor Practice Facility.

Among the drills that Wyoming’s draft-eligible players will be measured and tested on by NFL scouts will be: the vertical jump, standing long jump, 40-yard dash, 3-cone test, I-test, 60-yard shuttle and some specific position testing.

There will be a designated, fenced area in the west end zone of the Indoor Practice Facility for parents of players, fans and others to observe the testing. All those attending are asked to respect the importance of the day for the former Cowboys who are participating in the testing. With that in mind, please wait until after the testing is completed to try to speak with the former Cowboys participating.

Media will need to bring a Wyoming Athletics press credential to be able to pass beyond the fenced area in the Indoor Practice Facility during the testing. Media members are asked to contact Tim Harkins in the UW Athletics Media Relations Office if they plan on attending this year’s Wyoming Pro Day. Lincoln Mansch of the UW Athletics Media Relations Office will be on hand at the event to assist media with player interviews after conclusion of the testing.

