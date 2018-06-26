Wyoming’s Raca To Compete in International Competition

LARAMIE– Current Cowgirl basketball player Tijana Raca will represent her home country of Cyprus at the upcoming FIBA Women’s European Championship for Small Countries. The event will run from June 26-July 1 at Mardyke Arena in Cork, Ireland.

There are two groups with four teams each. Cyprus is in Group B with Ireland, Luxembourg and Norway. The team’s first competition date will be Tuesday, June 26, against Luxembourg, followed by contests against Norway, June 27, and Ireland, June 28.



A senior from Pylea Thessaloniki, Greece, Raca has played in 37 games over her career with the Cowgirls, averaging almost one point and one rebound per contest.

FIBA is the world governing body for basketball and is an independent association formed by 213 National Basketball Federations throughout the world. It is recognized as the sole competent authority in basketball by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Fans can follow the tournament for results at the following link http://www.fiba.basketball/europe/smallcountrieswomen/2018.