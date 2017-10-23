Year-Round Flight Service Expands in Wyoming

JACKSON — With a new daily year-round direct flight from Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW), Texas, to Jackson, Wyoming, slated to start in spring 2018, it will be easier to travel to the Cowboy State than ever before. The new daily flight, offered by American Airlines, will include travel on a CRJ700, which complements their current A319 service during summer and winter.

“The expansion of this route from Dallas to Jackson will make it easier for visitors to choose Wyoming as their vacation destination,” said Diane Shober, executive director for Wyoming Office of Tourism. “A daily flight from a strong airport like DFW–that also has many direct international flights–delivers on new opportunities for Wyoming.”

The current winter flight schedule on American Airlines from Dallas to Jackson includes daily flights from December 15, 2017 through April 2, 2018, making Wyoming an easy-to-visit winter recreation destination that includes world-class skiing at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort and incredible downhill terrain at nearby Snow King Resort and Grand Targhee Resort, as well as a chance to experience winter in Yellowstone National Park.

While Jackson Hole Airport has long had a seasonal direct flight on American Airlines from DFW, a daily year-round flight will help to grow the quantity of international travelers looking to explore the West, especially from one of Wyoming’s key international markets–Australia.”Australia is one of the top inbound international markets for Wyoming,” said James Scoon, director of global sales and services for Wyoming Office of Tourism. “With this new year-round direct flight offering from Dallas to Jackson, it makes Wyoming more accessible for Australian travelers and tour operators to visit.”

In addition to Australia being one of Wyoming’s top international markets, it’s the biggest international market for Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. Jackson Hole Airport has direct flights from Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Newark, New York City (JFK), Phoenix, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, and Seattle.