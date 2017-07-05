0

WYOMING

Yellowstone Fire Danger Rating Elevated

YELLOWSTONE — According to the National Park Service, fire danger in Yellowstone has increased to moderate.

  • Due to recent warm and dry weather, fire danger changed from LOW to MODERATE Wednesday, July 5
  • Currently, there are no fire-related restrictions or closures in place
  • Campfires are only allowed in designated fire rings in 11 developed campgrounds and most backcountry campsites
  • Extinguish campfires and make sure they are cold to the touch after use
  • Fireworks are not allowed in the park and on other federal lands
