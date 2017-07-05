Yellowstone Fire Danger Rating Elevated

YELLOWSTONE — According to the National Park Service, fire danger in Yellowstone has increased to moderate.

Due to recent warm and dry weather, fire danger changed from LOW to MODERATE Wednesday, July 5

danger changed from LOW to MODERATE Wednesday, July 5 Currently, there are no fire -related restrictions or closures in place

-related restrictions or closures in place Campfires are only allowed in designated fire rings in 11 developed campgrounds and most backcountry campsites

rings in 11 developed campgrounds and most backcountry campsites Extinguish campfires and make sure they are cold to the touch after use

Fireworks are not allowed in the park and on other federal lands

For more information: Learn how to stay safe with fire . Watch Yellowstone’s Wildland Fire Management Officer John Cataldo on Facebook Live July 3, 2017 Read about wildland fire danger levels in the national parks.

