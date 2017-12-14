You’re Invited to a Christmas Open house!

You are invited to a Christmas Open House!

Find great Christmas gift deals at Wyoming Wireless, Authorized Verizon Retailer, 101 Gateway Blvd, across from WalMart in Rock Springs.

Wyoming Wireless Christmas Open House

Friday, December 15 ~ 3-7 pm

Join us for free refreshments & great deals!

Great Deals All Afternoon!

Purchase a new smartphone, and you will receive a Boombot Rex Bluetooth speaker for FREE! This is a $50 value and is good while supplies last.

GizmoPals make great Christmas gifts for kids. The GizmoPal is a wearable device, that allows you to track your childs location on your smartphone. You can also set boundary alerts and it has calling to approved numbers.

GizmoPals are only $5 per month on your Verizon bill and do not require a contract. Purchase yours at Wyoming Wireless before Christmas and you will receive waived activation fee and a $50 gift card to select retailers like Best Buy, Target, Old Navy and more.

Wyoming Wireless has a great deal on an 8” Samsung Tab E Tablet. It is free with new activation. These are great tablets for kids or those who like a smaller sized tablet for travel.

Purchase any tablet and you can get an Accent Bluetooth head set for half price! That’s a $25 savings.

If you are looking for a great deal on a great phone, you can get the Google Pixel 2 and save $300 when purchased on device payment.

Activate a HUM in December at Wyoming Wireless and the equipment is free in store. That’s a $30 savings. HUM plugs into your car and gives you vehicle location, speed and boundary alerts, vehicle diagnostics, automatic emergency crash response, and more. It’s only $10 per month and that includes roadside assistance.

Wyoming Wireless has two locations in Sweetwater County:

101 Gateway Blvd across from Walmart in Rock Springs

50 Monroe Ave next to the theater in Green River.

Wyoming Wireless in Rock Springs is open seven days a week for your convenience!

Hours:

Monday-Friday: 10 am – 7 pm

Saturday: 10 am – 4 pm

Sunday: 12 – 4 pm

.

Visit the Wyoming Wireless website.

Like Wyoming Wireless on Facebook:

.



.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.