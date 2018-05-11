You’re Invited to a Spring Open House Event!

By Lillian Palmer -
COME SEE THESE HOMES!

Saturday is the day for spring house shopping!

Brokerage Southwest is hosting a spring open house all day Saturday, from 10 am until 4:15 pm.

Some open house times do overlap, so decide which houses you want to see so you don’t miss any important houses along the way!

Spring Open House Saturday!

May 12, 2018, from 10 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.

Houses in Rock Springs & Green River

Open House Schedule

Rock Springs

10:00-11:00

  • 3458 Madison – $234,900
    • Sonya Riskus
  • 8 Wild Horse Road – $458,000
    • Kelly Palmer

11:00-12:30

  • 629 Apache Lane – $425,000
    • Stacy Pivic

11:15-12:15

  • 1309 Sand Point – $350,000
    • Sonya Riskus
  • 1528 Hawk – $300,000
    • Kelly Palmer

12:00-1:00

  • 3240 Spearhead – $492,000
    • Blake Manus

12:30-1:30

  • 3220 Brickyard – $339,000
    • Kelly Palmer
  • 631 B St. – $249,000
    • Sonya Riskus

12:45-2:00

  • 1304 Palisades Way – $210,000
    • Stacy Pivic

Green River

2:00-3:00

  • 2140 Hitching Post – $327,000
    • Kelly Palmer

3:15-4:15

  • 345 N Wagon Weel – $249,000
    • Kelly Palmer

Hosted by Brokerage Southwest

Agents: Kelly Palmer – Broker, Sonya Riskus – Sales Agent, Stacy Pivic – Sales Agent, Blake Manus – Sales Agent

Schedule a Viewing

Contact Brokerage Southwest for more information about a home or to schedule a viewing.

Call Brokerage Southwest Today!

Rock Springs: (307) 362-1275
Green River: (307) 875-0250
 Website: Brokeragesouthwest.com
Office address: 601 Broadway, Rock Springs

