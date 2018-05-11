You’re Invited to a Spring Open House Event!

COME SEE THESE HOMES!
Saturday is the day for spring house shopping!
Brokerage Southwest is hosting a spring open house all day Saturday, from 10 am until 4:15 pm.
Some open house times do overlap, so decide which houses you want to see so you don’t miss any important houses along the way!
Open House Schedule
Rock Springs
10:00-11:00
- 3458 Madison – $234,900
- Sonya Riskus
- 8 Wild Horse Road – $458,000
- Kelly Palmer
11:00-12:30
- 629 Apache Lane – $425,000
- Stacy Pivic
11:15-12:15
- 1309 Sand Point – $350,000
- Sonya Riskus
- 1528 Hawk – $300,000
- Kelly Palmer
12:00-1:00
- 3240 Spearhead – $492,000
- Blake Manus
12:30-1:30
- 3220 Brickyard – $339,000
- Kelly Palmer
- 631 B St. – $249,000
- Sonya Riskus
12:45-2:00
- 1304 Palisades Way – $210,000
- Stacy Pivic
Green River
2:00-3:00
- 2140 Hitching Post – $327,000
- Kelly Palmer
3:15-4:15
- 345 N Wagon Weel – $249,000
- Kelly Palmer
Hosted by Brokerage Southwest
Agents: Kelly Palmer – Broker, Sonya Riskus – Sales Agent, Stacy Pivic – Sales Agent, Blake Manus – Sales Agent
Schedule a Viewing
Contact Brokerage Southwest for more information about a home or to schedule a viewing.
Call Brokerage Southwest Today!
Rock Springs: (307) 362-1275
Green River: (307) 875-0250
Website: Brokeragesouthwest.com
Office address: 601 Broadway, Rock Springs
