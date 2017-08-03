Youth Photography on Display at Fine Arts Center

ROCK SPRINGS — From August 7-31, youth photography will be on display at the Rock Springs Community Fine Arts Center.

Wraparound youth in Sweetwater County participated in a series of planned community outings to produce photography within the 4-H open class categories: Division 6 Print Photography Youth- wildlife, flowers/plants, industrial, commercial, nature and abstract close-up; Division 2 Print Photography, amateur flowers/plants and wildlife.

The agencies that sponsored the youth are Acceptance and Ability, Bridges, and Souly Unique LLC. These agencies all provide wraparound services for youth and families in Sweetwater County. The agencies hosted fun events for the youth leading up to the art display.

This included social scavenger hunts, which help build social skills by making requests, using appropriate manners, following directions, etc.

On August 3, the youth will get to tour the Sweetwater County Fair and see their photography exhibits on display and their awarded ribbons.

The three agencies involved plan to continue the photography display with the support of Marti Hanson, with Bridges through a project called PHOTO VOICE. This is a project that gives youth a voice through expression of photography.

The hope is that through this 4-H activity and PHOTO VOICE, youth in the area will learn another avenue of expression and that other youth programs such as MY LIFE can participate in over the coming year.