YWCA Hosts Bowls of Caring Fundraiser Tonight

ROCK SPRINGS — The YWCA is hosting the annual Bowls of Caring fundraiser from 4-7 pm tonight at the Sweetwater Events Complex.

Tickets for adults are $15 and include a decorated ceramic bowl. Children’s tickets are $5 and they’ll receive a paper bowl.

Funds raised will go toward the services offered by the YWCA, such as financial empowerment classes, childcare, and the Center for Children and Families.

