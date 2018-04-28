YWCA Hosts Fun Run & Walk with the Badges [PHOTOS]

GREEN RIVER– Sweetwater County residents participated in the 2018 Fun Run & Walk with the Badges this morning.

YWCA of Sweetwater County and the Center for Families and Children hosted the fun run and walk to help spread awareness for sexual assault and domestic violence.

The Rock Springs and Green River Police Departments, SWAT team, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol, and Sweetwater County Fire Department walked and ran alongside members of the community.

Check out some photos of the 2018 Fun Run & Walk with the Badges below.