YWCA Presents Annual Festival of Trees

Rock Springs– The YWCA of Sweetwater County is presenting their annual Festival of Trees on Thursday and Friday, November 30 and December 1, to kick off the Christmas season.



Festival of Trees Event

The Festival Trees will be at the Commerce Bank of Wyoming. Christmas trees and holiday gift baskets will be available to bid on. There will be a live auction, a silent auction, a reception, and attendees will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite tree.

Refreshments will also be available.



Event Schedule

On Thursday, November 30, from 9 am to 3 pm, the community is invited to view the live and silent auction items.

On Friday, December 1, starting at 10 am, people are invited to view the items, as well as bid on the silent auction items. The live auction is starting around 6:30 pm. The event will wrap up at 8 pm.



To Make Donations

To donate a tree or gift basket, call the YWCA of Sweetwater County at 307-352-6635, or email them at development@ywcasweetwater.org.

For more information, visit the event Facebook page by clicking here.