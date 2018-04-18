YWCA Purchases Van With Support From Community

SWEETWATER COUNTY — YWCA of Sweetwater County is pleased to announce they have been awarded $33,000 to purchase a van for the Early Care and Learning Center. This award was made possible through Tata Chemicals Corporate Social Responsibility program, Dominion Energy, John and Margaret Gibbens, a private donor, and 307 Auto Plaza.

With the Purchase of this vehicle, YWCA will be able to provide safe transportation for the Before and After School program students to and from school. The van will also allow students in both the Learning Center and Day Camp to go on over 96 field trips throughout the year, giving them the opportunity to recognize the diversity in his/her community while seeing the variety of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics being used on a daily basis.