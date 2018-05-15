Zebre Law Office Seeking a Legal Assistant

By Lindsay Malicoate -
126
Views
Wyoming Driving Academy Admin Assistant

Zebre Law Offices, criminal and civil firm, is seeking a Legal Assistant.

Apply Today!

Submit resume to jazebre@qwestoffice.net

 

Job Requirements

  • Must be able to multitask several projects at a time and meet deadlines
  • Must be able to perform tasks in an efficient and accurate manner
  • Must be detail oriented

 

Skill Requirements

  • Must be proficient on Microsoft Office, Word, Outlook, Excel, Adobe Acrobat and Power Point
  • Experience using QuickBooks is a plus
  • Must type at least 50 WPM

 

Compensation and Benefits

  • Salary dependent upon skill level and experience

 

To Apply

Please submit your resume via email to: jazebre@qwestoffice.net

 

Contact

Zebre Law Offices
(307) 382-4695
1471 Dewar Dr. Suite 135 Rock Springs, WY 82901

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR