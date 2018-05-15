Zebre Law Office Seeking a Legal Assistant

Zebre Law Offices, criminal and civil firm, is seeking a Legal Assistant.

Apply Today!

Job Requirements

Must be able to multitask several projects at a time and meet deadlines

Must be able to perform tasks in an efficient and accurate manner

Must be detail oriented

Skill Requirements

Must be proficient on Microsoft Office, Word, Outlook, Excel, Adobe Acrobat and Power Point

Experience using QuickBooks is a plus

Must type at least 50 WPM

Compensation and Benefits

Salary dependent upon skill level and experience

To Apply

Please submit your resume via email to: jazebre@qwestoffice.net

Contact

Zebre Law Offices

(307) 382-4695

1471 Dewar Dr. Suite 135 Rock Springs, WY 82901

