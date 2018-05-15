Zebre Law Office Seeking a Legal Assistant

Zebre Law Offices, criminal and civil firm, is seeking a Legal Assistant.
Job Requirements
- Must be able to multitask several projects at a time and meet deadlines
- Must be able to perform tasks in an efficient and accurate manner
- Must be detail oriented
Skill Requirements
- Must be proficient on Microsoft Office, Word, Outlook, Excel, Adobe Acrobat and Power Point
- Experience using QuickBooks is a plus
- Must type at least 50 WPM
Compensation and Benefits
- Salary dependent upon skill level and experience
Contact
Zebre Law Offices
(307) 382-4695
1471 Dewar Dr. Suite 135 Rock Springs, WY 82901
