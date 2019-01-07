♻️ Repurpose Your Holiday Waste at the Ray Lovato Recycling Center

About the Recycling Center

The Ray Lovato Recycling Center provides employment opportunities to those with disabilities, those recovering from drug or alcohol issues, and military vets making us a true 2nd chance center for not just products but people

We have a partnership with WyoData Security where we purchase their shredded paper, bale it, and then sell it in bulk on the open market. They in turn take the proceeds from selling paper to us and donate it to other local non-profits.

We are always looking for volunteer help with: Marketing, Product Processing, Grant Research and Writing, and Community Partnerships.