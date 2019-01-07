♻️ Repurpose Your Holiday Waste at the Ray Lovato Recycling Center

Feeling overrun by holiday aftermath? The Ray Lovato Recycling Center is there to help you get rid of your holiday waste.
From cardboard boxes and wrapping paper to glass bottles and aluminum cans, the Ray Lovato Recycling Center helps give your unwanted items a new life.
About the Recycling Center
The Ray Lovato Recycling Center provides employment opportunities to those with disabilities, those recovering from drug or alcohol issues, and military vets making us a true 2nd chance center for not just products but people
We have a partnership with WyoData Security where we purchase their shredded paper, bale it, and then sell it in bulk on the open market. They in turn take the proceeds from selling paper to us and donate it to other local non-profits.
We are always looking for volunteer help with: Marketing, Product Processing, Grant Research and Writing, and Community Partnerships.
Message Brought to you by:
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.