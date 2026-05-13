🎉 50 YEARS. $5,000. THE WAIT IS OVER. 🎉

We’ve been teasing that something BIG was coming on KUGR… 👀

Well… the time has come. 💥

We’re celebrating KUGR’S 50th Birthday in a BIG way—by giving away over $5,000 CASH…With one lucky winner taking home $3,000! 💰

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🏆 $3,000 CASH GRAND PRIZE

🎉 On June 30th, one lucky winner will take home

💰 $3,000 CASH! 💰

Every entry goes into the final drawing and will be done live on KUGR 104.9 FM and right here on SweetwaterNOW.

🧾 HOW TO ENTER

Starting May 25th, watch for entry boxes at participating client locations.

Drop your name in and get ready to play!

📦 Entries will be picked up the last Friday in May and every Friday in June for the following week’s pool of contestants—so don’t miss your chance!

You can enter one time per day at each location:

Deer Trail Assisted Living

Northern Title

Aspen & Willow Floral Studios

Bookcliff Sales

John Paras Furniture

High Desert Pawn

WyHy Federal Credit Union

A Touch of Class Floral

Gudino’s Cafe

Desert View Eye Care

Bernie’s BBQ

Badass Brews

🚨 INTRODUCING: MONEY HOUR

Beginning the first Monday in June, the real fun begins…

Every weekday, tune in to KUGR 104.9 FM listen for the MONEY HOUR fog horn at the top of the hour 🔊 (Money hours are random and won’t always be the same hour every day)

Then at some point during that hour… 👀

You’ll hear “You Say It’s Your Birthday” by the Beatles—your cue that it’s GO TIME!

We’ll go live, draw a name, and if it’s YOU…

📞 You have 1 minute and 49 seconds to call in and claim your cash!

💵 HOW THE CASH WORKS

Call in on time? You win $100 💸

💸 Miss it? The money rolls over to the next day!

That means the pot keeps growing…

👉 $200… $300… maybe even MORE!

👂 DON’T FORGET…

You HAVE to be listening to win.

*Only one entry per person per location per day. Multiple entries may result in disqualification.

*Valid ID must be presented for monetary pick up.

*All TRN Media decisions are final.