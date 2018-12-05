1 in 3 Locals Struggle With This Health Problem

Pelvic floor issues are not only physically uncomfortable, but can be just as uncomfortable to talk about.
Many women and men are silent when it comes to symptoms like chronic constipation, urinary, bowel or gas leakage, or pain with sexual intercourse.
Believe it or not, one in three women and millions of men are living with some type of Pelvic Floor Dysfunction, so you are definitely not alone.
Most go undiagnosed and untreated because it is too embarrassing to talk about, even to our health care provider. Fortunately, many of these issues can be fixed at your local PT clinic.
Rocky Mountain Physical & Sports Therapy and Fremont Therapy Group are fortunate to have three therapists who specialized pelvic floor rehabilitation: Michelle Cook, PT, WCC, Courtney Hansen, PT, MPT and Whittney Gomendi-Smith, PT, DPT work out of our Rock Springs, Lander and Riverton clinics.
“For the past 10 years, more and more physical therapists are specializing in pelvic floor dysfunction because we’ve discovered the muscles in this area are not just affected by, but can be the primary cause of a wide range of pelvic floor issues. This specific training, coupled with our physical therapy skills enables us to provide you with a clear understanding of your very unique problem. We help educate you and your muscles so they will work effectively and develop an individualized treatment plan that you can continue on your own,” said Hansen.
Why Does This Happen?
Women: For women it seems obvious that the risk of developing a pelvic-floor issue increases with childbirth, but symptoms are also affected by hormonal changes and loss of muscle mass with age.
Men: For men, however, something as simple as a surgery, a fall-related injury or chronic constipation can damage the pelvic floor, leading to incontinence, pain, and/or problems with sexual performance. Chronic constipation can often stem from scar tissue related to an abdominal or prostate surgery or overly tight pelvic floor muscles.
If you’re experiencing any of these symptoms, you don’t have to live with them. Call our clinics. We can complete a quick 15 minute consultation to see what your best options would be, free of charge. Or, you can schedule an evaluation.
