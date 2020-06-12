10-Year-Old Catches Monster Fish

FLAMING GORGE — A 10-year-old boy is the latest fisherman to come away with a monster catch from the Flaming Gorge Reservoir.

Tyler Grimshaw reeled in a 41-pound lake trout all by himself according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. After posing for a picture with his giant catch, he released the fish back into the lake.

Congratulations on your big catch, Tyler!