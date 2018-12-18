100-Plus Pounds of Marijuana Seized in Connecticut Couple Arrest

SWEETWATER COUNTY– A man and woman from Connecticut are behind bars after county deputies found over 100 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle.

Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell said that about 10 pm on Sunday night, a county K9 unit observed an erratically-driven Toyota Sienna minivan traveling east on Interstate 80 several miles east of Point of Rocks and stopped it.

The deputy identified the driver as Stephen Joseph Lapoint, 60, and his passenger as 46-year-old Maria Felicita Jurado, both of Wethersfield, Connecticut. His subsequent investigation and search of the vehicle uncovered 107.9 pounds of marijuana.

Lowell said Lapoint is charged with felony-grade Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance. Jurado is charged with Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance.

Both remain in custody at the Sweetwater County Detention Center in Rock Springs.

Lowell said that threats made against law enforcement dog handlers and their canine partners in different parts of the country have led to a Sheriff’s Office policy of not publicizing the names of the K9 team members involved in drug cases.